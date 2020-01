(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Rosenblatt Securities is sticking by its sell rating on Apple because the firm believes expectations for iPhone customers to upgrade to new 5G smartphones are "too high."

"The market has become too enthusiastic about the upcoming 5G cycle," Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang said in a note on Friday.

Apple shares rose slightly in premarket trading, up 0.2% from its previous close of $319.23.