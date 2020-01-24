The stock market just set another record, this one going back to 1972

The seemingly unstoppable U.S. stock market continues to set new records, with the latest standard a trend that hasn't been beaten since 1972.

One gauge closely watched by traders is where the market is in relation to its moving averages, which track the market's performance over various time periods.

In this case, FOREX.com looked at how many times the the S&P 500 has closed below its 10-day moving average over the past 70 days, a time frame used because it entails the time since the Federal Reserve started expanding the bond holdings on its balance sheet.

The result is that the index has had just five such closings over the period, the lowest going back to 1972, or some 48 years, FOREX.com said, citing data from Quantitative Edges.