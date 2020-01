Facebook and Instagram logo is seen on a mobile phone , on March 17, 2019.

Of the hundreds of big companies set to report earnings next week, there are five key names that investors should be focused on because they almost always top expectations.

CNBC crunched the numbers using data from Bespoke Investment Group and found five stocks that nearly always beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts. Plus, these companies normally trade positive after their surefire earnings beat.