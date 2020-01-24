Trump impeachment trial: White House team set to begin defense of president

President Donald Trump boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., United States on January 23, 2020.

President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team is set to argue on Saturday that the president did nothing wrong by pushing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce probes into his political rivals.

House impeachment managers just finished up three days of arguments to remove the president from office on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They spent a substantial amount of time establishing that Trump wanted Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in order to help his reelection.

Trump was impeached in the House of the Representatives last month, becoming just the third American president to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

He is accused of abusing power by pressuring a foreign nation to interfere in the 2020 election by freezing foreign aid, and obstructing Congress during its investigation by calling for the White House to block subpoenas for witness testimony.

Under trial rules, the House impeachment managers had 24 hours over three days to make their arguments against Trump. Trump's attorneys were given the same amount of time to make their case for acquittal. The president's defense will continue on Monday.

Senators will then have 16 cumulative hours to ask questions of the House managers and the defense team in writing, after which the Senate will vote on whether to provide documents and witnesses in the trial that Republican and Democratic lawmakers have wanted.

It's unclear if the president's lawyers will use the entirety of the 24 cumulative hours at their disposal to make their case. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said Friday that he only expects the proceedings to last for several hours.

The president on Friday complained that his legal defense team's case was scheduled on a Saturday, which he said is called "Death Valley in T.V."

"After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.," Trump wrote in a tweet.

Trump's lawyers have slammed impeachment as a "dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president" ahead of the presidential election in November.