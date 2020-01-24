US Treasury yields rise as WHO calms coronavirus fears

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 1.7482%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.1984%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Market players continue to monitor the spread of the China coronavirus, as the death toll rose to 25 and the amount of confirmed cases increased to 830. The virus originated in China, but cases have also been reported in the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

The World Health Organization on Thursday called the outbreak an "emergency in China," but said it didn't yet constitute a global public health emergency, helping to slightly ease fears over the epidemic.

Meanwhile, investors will be watching for economic data Friday, with manufacturing figures for January expected at 9:45 a.m. ET.