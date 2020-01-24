States that backed Trump are growing faster than ones that didn't

States that supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 election are doing better economically these days than those that went for his opponent.

Five of the seven fastest-growing states in the U.S. during 2019 went red in the last presidential contest, according to a trend tracked by Yelp that could come into play as a bevy of Democratic hopefuls look to unseat the Republican incumbent in a race that will heat up soon.

An index that the online review site uses to track growth showed that the gap that Republican-leaning presidential states enjoy over Democratic states widened to 2.8 points from 1.3 points in 2018.

Of the seven best-growing states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Alaska, Hawaii and Maine — only the latter two voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Moreover, the seven slowest-growing states and districts by Yelp's measure — Oregon, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware — all voted Democrat.