The Overnight: What to do in Seattle if you're there on a business trip

The Seattle Space needle. Courtesy: Space Needle LLC

Seattle is well-known for its caffeine-fueled culture and for being the birthplace of Jimi Hendrix, grunge music and a company that invented same-day delivery of just about anything bought online. Now, its allure is increasingly getting discovered by business travelers. Starbucks, Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Microsoft are among the major employers who call the greater Seattle-area home. So it's no surprise that Visit Seattle, the marketing organization for the city, reports that at times, 25% of the city's more than 14,000 downtown hotel rooms are filled with business travelers in town to take meetings and make deals. Overall, there were 21.3 million overnight visitors to the Seattle area in 2018, according to Visit Seattle, and the group expects 2019 numbers to have gone up about 3% from the previous year. "My top recommendation for travelers is to visit one of our world-class restaurants with views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Order a glass of our incredible Washington wine, watch the ferries carry passengers to and from their island destinations, and take in a city that is literally surrounded by nature," said Tom Norwalk, president and CEO of Visit Seattle. If you're headed to the Emerald City and have just a few hours in town after a meeting, we've gathered some tips and ideas to help you make the most of your time.

Downtown Seattle

Seattles waterfront and skyline. Courtesy Visit Seattle & Alabastro Photography

Ye Olde Curiosity Museum in Seattle, WA. Harriet Baskas | CNBC

Tucked in among the waterfront shops selling mugs, magnets and Sleepless in Seattle nightshirts is the Ye Olde Curiosity Shop on Pier 54, which dates back to 1899. Part souvenir store and part cabinet of wonder, the shop's displays include natural history oddities and objects such as shrunken heads, mummies and a four-legged chicken. There's also more traditional art. More than 200 works dot Seattle's downtown neighborhoods. And the Seattle Public Library system's 11-story glass and steel Central Library building (between 4th and 5th Avenues and Madison & Spring Streets) is also a must-see stop for fans of architecture and, of course, books. Designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas and LMN Architects, the building has a "Book Spiral," one all-red floor and great viewing spots from the 10th-floor reading room.

Seattle Public Library Courtesy Visit Seattle

The Seattle Art Museum has a permanent collection of more than 25,000 works of art. The museum entry is free the first Thursday of each month, and many downtown hotels offer packages that include museum passes for special exhibitions. Save your museum ticket. Should you have extra time, it is also good for entry (within a week) to the Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The museum reopens Feb. 8 after a $56 million renovation.

Fun at the former Fair grounds

The site of the 1962 World's Fair is now a 74-acre urban park known as Seattle Center. You can walk there from the downtown core, but it's more fun to take the 2-minute ride on the Seattle Center Monorail. In addition to free attractions, such as the International Fountain, Seattle Center offers time-pressed visitors a cluster of worthy activities to choose from, including MoPOP, the Museum of Pop Culture, which will appeal to fans of music and science fiction. Artist Dale Chihuly's creations and collections fill eight color-filled galleries at the Chihuly Garden and Glass and spill into the adjacent Collections Café, which has Dungeness crab cakes and other Northwest fare on the menu. Seattle's 605-foot-tall Space Needle, a now iconic space-age souvenir of the 1962 World's Fair, is at Seattle Center, too. The Space Needle has two recently renovated observation decks, including one with the world's only revolving glass floor. Chihuly Garden and Glass and the Space Needle are often crowded, but both offer discounts for visits during less crowded off-hours. The 902-foot-tall downtown Sky View Observatory is a less expensive, less crowded alternative to the Space Needle.

Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle, WA. Harriet Baskas | CNBC

Where to Stay

Many business travelers land at Seattle's large convention-friendly properties such as the Hyatt Regency (1,260 guestrooms) and the Sheraton Grand Seattle (1,236 guestrooms). But Seattle also has a growing list of hip, boutique properties such as the 90-room State Hotel, with a rooftop terrace, wall of door knobs and colorful multi-story mural, and the Hotel Theodore, where rooms and hallways are decorated with artifacts and images curated by Seattle's Museum of History and Industry.

Where to eat and drink

Seattle has an exciting and evolving dining scene with many nationally known venues and chefs. Here are just a few to check out. Start – or end – the evening with a cocktail at restaurateur Renee Erickson's below-ground Deep Dive in the Amazon Spheres. The menu at this speakeasy-style bar include upscale classic cocktails, rare spirit and creative concoctions with names such as Mixtape, Hans Solo, Curiosity Killed and Love through Space and Time. There are various breweries, brewpubs and distilleries in many Seattle's neighborhoods and a good selection downtown, including Pike Place Brewing's Pike Pub, Old Stove Brewing and Copperworks Distilling Co. Move on to a downtown dinner at Loulay Kitchen & Bar in the Sheraton Grand Seattle. The creation of Thierry Rautureau, "The Chef in The Hat", menu favorites include French cuisine classic, crab fritters, seafood stew, sturgeon and cheeseburgers topped with duck egg or foie gras. If you haven't quite mastered the art of dining out alone, make a reservation for Loulay's balcony level table for one, which overlooks the busy restaurant and the kitchen. To impress visitors, Brian McGowan, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, a regional trade and investment group, says he books dinner at "the legendary Canlis, whose view, cuisine and service are equally amazing." The iconic fine-dining destination has view of the city, Lake Union and the Cascade mountain range and four course dinners for $135 per person.

