US futures down more than 200 points as coronavirus cases rise

U.S. stock index futures fell Monday morning after more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend.

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 280 points, indicating a negative open of more than 290 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also lower.

U.S. equities ended Friday on a negative note as investors worried about the impact of coronavirus on the global economy. There are 2,744 confirmed cases so far in China, 461 of which are in a critical condition. The death toll in China has risen to 80. The World Health Organization's director general, is traveling to China to meet with government and health officials.

Meanwhile, the United states is waiting for further clarity from the EU over plans to introduce a carbon tax. The U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told the Financial Times the U.S. would react if the new tax is deemed to be protectionist.

In terms of earnings, Arconic, DR Horton, F5 networks and Whirlpool are set to report before the bell.

On the data front, there will be new home sales at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed manufacturing numbers are due at 10:30 a.m. ET.