J&J scientific officer 'pretty confident' they can create coronavirus vaccine as outbreak widens

Johnson & Johnson's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels told CNBC on Monday that he believes the drugmaker can create a vaccine in the coming months to fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

But he said it could take up to a year to bring it to market.

"We have dozens of scientists working on this so we're pretty confident we can get something made that will work and stay active for the longer term," said Stoffels, also vice chairman of the executive committee, in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"We'll see in the next few weeks how this goes," he added.

Chinese officials said there are now more than 2,800 confirmed cases of the flu-like coronavirus, with the death toll rising to 81. It was first identified in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province last month.

More countries are also reporting coronavirus cases, including the U.S., which on Sunday confirmed a fifth case.

The new strain comes from a large family of viruses known as coronaviruses, according to the World Health Organization. They are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Stoffels said the pharmaceutical company needed to start from scratch on this vaccine, much like how it operated in the Zika outbreak. Though Johnson & Johnson could shave a couple of months off of that, he said.

Drugmaker Moderna also told CNBC last week it is working with U.S. government health agencies to develop a vaccine for the current strain of coronavirus.

Several companies, including Walt Disney's Shanghai Disney, are suspending operations until further notice during the normally festive week-long Lunar New Year holiday to prevent the outbreak from spreading. Starbucks and McDonald's also closed stores in Hubei province.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to sink about 400 points at Wall Street's open on Monday. U.S. stock futures were under severe pressure, following stock markets around the world lower, as the cornonvirus outbreak widened.

Stoffels said that the speed at which the virus is spreading is "scary" but doesn't constitute panic.

"But at the same time, I'm very worried that this could become a global pandemic," he said. "That's why we started working on this vaccine two weeks ago, we have to be prepared that this is going to become a global crisis."