Stocks making the biggest move after the bell: Whirlpool, F5 Networks, PerkinElmer and more

Take a look at the companies making headlines after the bell.

Whirlpool Corporation – Whirlpool stock briefly rose in extended trading on Monday before returning to the closing price of $148.23 after it reported strong fourth-quarter earnings but missed on revenue. The home appliance company reported earnings of $4.91 per share excluding certain items on revenue of $5.38 billion. Analysts expected an EPS of $4.27 on revenue of $5.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.

F5 Networks – The software application company's stock dropped more than 3% in extended trading on Monday on weak second-quarter guidance despite reporting a beat on the top and bottom line. The company expects to deliver an EPS of $2.14-$2.17 in the second quarter, while analysts expected earnings of $2.44 per share, according to Refinitiv. The technology company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue of $569 million, while analysts expected earnings of $2.43 per share on revenue of $566 million, according to Refinitiv.

Juniper Networks – Shares of the computer network company fell more than 2% in extended trading on Monday despite beating analysts' estimates on fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share. Juniper's first-quarter revenue outlook was in-line with analyst estimates, but the company expects to deliver earnings of 27 cents per share while analysts expected earnings of 31 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, while analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Refinitiv.

PerkinElmer – Shares of the life sciences company slipped more than 2% in extended trading on Monday despite its strong fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations. The company sees first-quarter earnings of 70 cents per share while analysts expected an EPS of 84 cents. For the fiscal year, the company expects to deliver an EPS of $4.50-$4.60, which is lower than the $4.63 EPS that Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $806 million, while analysts expected earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $801 million, according to Refinitiv.