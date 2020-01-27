Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Options Action

Three options strategies for the week: January 27, 2020

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:3701:37
The Final Call: QQQ, NFLX & GE
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth looked at buying a put spread in the Nasdaq 100 ETF.

Tony Zhang looked at buying a call spread in General Electric.

Mike Khouw also illustrated selling a put spread in Tesla

Disclaimer