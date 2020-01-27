Three options strategies for the week: January 27, 2020

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth looked at buying a put spread in the Nasdaq 100 ETF.
Tony Zhang looked at buying a call spread in General Electric.
Mike Khouw also illustrated selling a put spread in Tesla.
© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal
Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.