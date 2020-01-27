Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow slid 453.93 points, or 1.57%, to end the day at 28,535.80. The S&P 500 dropped 1.57% to 3,243.72. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.89% to 9,139.31. Wall Street suffered steep losses as coronavirus fears dented sentiment once again.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cased in China has broken above 2,800, with the death toll rising to 81. This has led to increasing uncertainty around how the virus would hurt the global economy. The S&P 500 also snapped a 74-session streak without a decline of at least 1%. Investors will now look to hear what companies say about how the coronavirus could impact businesses. The uncertainty also will make it harder for stocks to notch fresh record highs.