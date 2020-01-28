Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with US, UK and France

Visitors inspect a model Airbus SE A380 aircraft in an exhibition center at the aircraft maker's factory in Toulouse, France, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday that it had agreed to reach a settlement with French, UK and United States' authorities regarding a probe into allegations of bribery and corruption.

"Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities," Airbus said in a statement.

"These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations ("ITAR"). They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator," it added.