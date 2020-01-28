Stocks in Asia set to open lower as Dow plunges amid coronavirus fears

Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 dropped more than 1.5%.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. Both the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago and its counterpart in Osaka were at 23,100. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,343.51.

Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged overnight amid fears about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak continued to grip investors.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow dropped 453.93 points to close at 28,535.80, wiping out its gains for the year. The S&P 500 dropped 1.6% to 3,243.63. The Nasdaq Composite had its worst day since August, dropping 1.9% to 9,139.31.

The moves stateside came as at least 2,900 people globally have been infected by the virus that has killed more than 80 people in China. The World Health Organization's director general is set to meet with government and health officials in China.

"What is becoming a little clearer is that the Chinese economy will take a hit for a time, travel and tourism is being impacted in China, in Asia and elsewhere, including in Australia where the Chinese inbound tourism market is the largest market in exports of personal tourism and education," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.937 after seeing levels below 97.6 last week.

The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of economic uncertainty, traded at 108.93 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 109 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6761 after declining from levels above $0.68 yesterday.