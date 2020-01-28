Facebook's engineering vice president is leaving

Facebook Vice President of Engineering Jay Parikh, second from left, announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Facebook, where he has been an instrumental part of setting up the company's data center infrastructure since 2009.

Facebook's Vice President of Engineering Jay Parikh on Tuesday announced his departure from the company, joining a long list of executive who have left the company over the turbulent past few years.

"I have some bittersweet news to share," Parikh wrote in a Facebook post. "It's time for me to step out of Facebook to explore what's next."

Parikh joined Facebook in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was with the company as it went public in 2012, and during the past three years as the company dealt with Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018 and the launch of four separate antitrust-focused investigations into the company in 2019.

David Mortenson will replace Parikh in leading Facebook's infrastructure organization, a company spokesman told CNBC. Mortenson has been at Facebook since 2011. Parikh's other responsibilities will likely be divided among several engineering leaders, he added.

Parikh was considered to be instrumental to creating the data center infrastructure on which the company builds its numerous apps and services.

"A lot of what we've achieved over the past eleven years just wouldn't have been possible without you," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a comment on Parikh's post. "I don't think we even had a data center when you joined, and now we share our designs so the rest of the world can catch up!"

