GM upgrades Super Cruise driver-assist system to better match Tesla's Autopilot

GM's Enhanced Super Cruise will include automated lane change, which will allow the hands-free system to change lanes on the highway when requested on demand.

DETROIT — General Motors is updating its Super Cruise driver-assist highway system to feature lane-changing capabilities similar to Tesla's Autopilot.

The lane-changing function as well as other enhancements to Super Cruise will debut on the 2021 Cadillac CT5 and CT4 sedans later this year, followed by the next-generation Cadillac Escalade, the company announced on Tuesday.

GM launched Super Cruise in 2017, two years after Tesla debuted Autopilot. The Detroit automaker has been extremely conservative in its rollout of the technology, despite development of the system going back a decade or so.

Due to the slower launch cadence and additional safeguards, Super Cruise has not received as much attention or scrutiny as Autopilot. Tesla has faced questions about Autopilot's role in at least three fatal crashes and about allowing driver misuse.

Some experts consider Super Cruise to function better than Autopilot in its limited use cases, however Autopilot has offered greater capabilities, including the ability to change lanes since its launch in 2015.