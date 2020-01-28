Here's how to make the most of the tax break for medical expenses — if you can get it

If you can clear a few hurdles, high health care costs might help lower your 2019 tax bill. The deduction for medical expenses is one of the few tax breaks currently available to individuals, due to tax-law changes in effect from 2018 through 2025 that doubled the standard deduction and eliminated most other write-offs. As long as you itemize, a range of health care expenditures may count. Additionally, Congress recently extended — for tax years 2019 and 2020 — a lower threshold to get it. That is, medical expenses above 7.5% of your adjusted gross income can count toward the deduction, instead of the 10% floor that was scheduled.

"With the higher standard deduction, not as many people are itemizing," said CPA Sallie Mullins Thompson, principal of her eponymous firm in New York. "But if something takes them over that amount, it's not unusual for it to be medical expenses." For married couples filing jointly, the 2019 standard deduction is $24,400. For singles, it's $12,200, and for heads of households, $18,350. Taxpayers age 65 or older get an additional amount: $1,650 if you file single or head of household, and $1,300 per person if married filing jointly. For itemizing to make financial sense, the total of your deductions would need to exceed the standard deduction. Other things that could push you over that amount include charitable contributions and mortgage interest, along with up to $10,000 for state and local taxes (a.k.a., SALT).

To illustrate how the 7.5% threshold works: If your adjusted gross income for 2019 was $50,000, only medical expenses that exceed $3,750 would qualify for the deduction. Some states might have a lower threshold, said Cari Weston, a CPA and director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of CPAs. "Look at your state's rules, because even if you can't get the deduction on your federal return, you might be able to on your state return," Weston said. As for what counts toward the federal tax break, qualifying expenses are far-ranging.

I've seen mistakes where someone claims an amount for a procedure they had but they hadn't paid for it yet. Cari Weston Director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of CPAs