Huawei allowed limited access to UK's 5G networks as Britain defies US pressure

Britain will allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to play a limited role in its next generation 5G mobile networks.

The move could strain relations between the U.K. and U.S. following a campaign by Washington to have the the Chinese firm blocked from as many markets as possible, including Britain. The U.S. claims Huawei poses a national security risk because its equipment could be used by Beijing for espionage. Politicians have also raised concerns about Huawei's links to the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei has repeatedly denied these claims and any link to China's government.

Huawei will likely view the decision as a win given it has already been blocked in other key markets including Australia and Japan.

In the lead up to the decision, U.S. politicians pressured the U.K. to outright ban Huawei. Over the weekend, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Britain had a "momentous decision ahead on 5G" replying to British Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who said: "The truth is that only nations able to protect their data will be sovereign."