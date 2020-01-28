Huawei allowed limited access to UK's 5G networks as Britain defies US pressure

Britain will allow Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to play a limited role in its next generation 5G mobile networks.
The move could strain relations between the U.K. and U.S. following a campaign by Washington to have the the Chinese firm blocked from as many markets as possible, including Britain. The U.S. claims Huawei poses a national security risk because its equipment could be used by Beijing for espionage. Politicians have also raised concerns about Huawei's links to the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei has repeatedly denied these claims and any link to China's government.
Huawei will likely view the decision as a win given it has already been blocked in other key markets including Australia and Japan.
In the lead up to the decision, U.S. politicians pressured the U.K. to outright ban Huawei. Over the weekend, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Britain had a "momentous decision ahead on 5G" replying to British Conservative lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who said: "The truth is that only nations able to protect their data will be sovereign."
And there is also a risk that the intelligence sharing relationship between the U.S. and China is under threat. Earlier this month, a U.S. lawmaker has introduced a bill that would stop the United States from sharing intelligence with countries that use Huawei equipment for their 5G networks. That bill is not yet law.
5G technology is more than just faster download speeds on mobile devices. It promises to be able to underpin other new technologies like driverless cars for example. That's why it's viewed as so crucial — because it could be the backbone for critical infrastructure in the future.
Some lawmakers in the Conservative government's own party sent warnings to U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson.
"The danger is that you allow China leverage into your system, into your critical national infrastructure if you allow Huawei in," Conservative lawmaker Bob Seely, told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program on Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.