Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Beyond Meat, Slack, Foot Locker & more

JPMorgan downgraded the alternative meat company and said it no longer sees a "compelling" valuation.

"We are downgrading the BYND shares to Neutral from Overweight to reflect the more balanced risk/reward outlook in the stock. When the stock was <$75/share just three weeks ago we felt confident in upside potential. But now, with a variety of optimistic news stories baked in and the stock outperforming the SPX by 65% this month, we think it is prudent to head for the sideline once again. We continue to believe Street estimates for 2020-21 are too conservative, but with only 7% upside to our Dec-2020 price target, we no longer see a compelling valuation argument."