American World War II bombs found at Tesla's new German site have been defused

25 January 2020, Brandenburg, Grünheide: Tesla electric vehicles stand on a road on the edge of a forest where the construction of a Tesla factory is planned.

Munitions experts in Germany have safely defused seven unexploded bombs from World War II that were found on the site of Tesla's new factory.

Tesla is set to open Europe's first "Gigafactory" just outside Berlin which will make Model Y cars as well as batteries, battery packs and powertrains for use in other Tesla vehicles.

The defusing operation was completed Sunday "without any problems," a police spokesman told local media, who also said the bombs were dropped by the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

Tesla wants the new 300-hectare site, which cost the company $45 million, to start producing cars and batteries by the end of 2021, with an ultimate target of 500,000 vehicles per year.

It will be named "Gigafactory 4," and follows Tesla's other major sites at Nevada, Buffalo and Shanghai.

The site had previously been considered by BMW, but the German rival opted to build further south in Leipzig.