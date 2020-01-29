Skip Navigation
American Airlines cancels some China service for more than a month as coronavirus spreads

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • American is reducing its L.A.-China service as the coronavirus spreads.
  • American's decision follows similar moves by Cathay Pacific, United and Air Canada.
  • The carriers have seen a sharp drop in demand for China service amid the outbreak.
American Airlines Boeing 777, departs Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California.
FG | auer-Griffin | Getty Images

American Airlines on Wednesday joined rival United in suspending some of its service to China as the coronavirus spreads and demand for those routes drop sharply.

The Fort Worth-based carrier is canceling its flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai and to Beijing from Feb. 9 through March 27. American will continue to operate its China service from Dallas-Fort Worth and from Los Angeles to Hong Kong in that period.

Airlines, including American and United, have said they've seen a sharp drop in demand for China routes and are scrambling to adjust their schedules as the number of infections grows. Cathay Pacific and Air Canada have also said they would reduce service to mainland China due to the virus. British Airways earlier Wednesday said it canceled its service to Shanghai and Beijing from London.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.