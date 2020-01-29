Amazon and Deliveroo argue that UK competition probe is 'speculative'

A food delivery courier places a bag of food into the back of his bicycle as he prepares to deliver an order from Deliveroo in London.

Britain's competition probe into Amazon's minority investment in food delivery service Deliveroo is "speculative" and not grounded in evidence, the two companies argued Wednesday.

The pair claimed that the Phase 1 investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into Amazon's stake in the U.K. start-up failed to provide evidence of existing competition between the firms.

Amazon was the lead investor in Deliveroo's $575 million funding round, announced back in May. Its stake, thought to be worth roughly $500 million, has since been frozen by the regulator as it conducts an investigation into alleged competition concerns raised by the deal.

An initial submission from Amazon and Deliveroo released by the antitrust watchdog Wednesday said that the probe "does not produce any credible evidence of existing competition" between the companies and "largely focusses on notional loss of potential future competition."

"But these theories of harm are speculative and not supported by evidence," the document, which has been heavily redacted in certain sections, continued. "On the contrary, they are directly undermined by the evidence."

Amazon has operated an online takeout business in the past, called Amazon Restaurants, but it shuttered U.K. operations in 2018 and closed down completely last year. The CMA has argued that Deliveroo's cash injection from Amazon could reduce competition by removing the possibility of the e-commerce giant re-entering the market.