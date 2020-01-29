Here's what every major analyst predicts for Facebook's earnings after the bell

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, October 23, 2019.

Wall Street analysts think Facebook investors are in for another big quarter when the company reports its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the bell.

Despite a litany of ongoing issues, most notably the regulatory threats, there's lots to like about the social media giant according to analysts. The company has a wide-ranging platform with features like Stories, Messenger, and WhatsApp that analysts say should accelerate growth.

The stock also continues to surge and is up over 47% over the last year.

Analysts will also be listening closely for commentary on political headwinds, ad revenue growth, and updates on Facebook's blockchain digital currency Libra.

Here's what analysts are saying about Facebook earnings: