Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign releases dog ad day after his snout-shake video goes viral

Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a “United for Mike,” event held at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and Tauber Academy Social Hall on January 26, 2020 in Aventura, Florida.

Doggone it, Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign is fast at producing funny ads.

Less than 24 hours after a video showing Bloomberg bizarrely shaking a dog by the snout went viral on social media, his campaign released a digital ad featuring dogs endorsing the billionaire's candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Those pooches, purporting to speak in actual human voices, bark about Bloomberg's various selling points.

"Dog people get me," the former New York City mayor tweeted Wednesday, with the hashtag #DogsFurMike.

One pup points out, "Mike's not afraid of the NRA, not one bit," referring to Bloomberg's support for gun control.

Another canine quips, "He does not tweet," in an apparent tweak of President Donald Trump and his compulsive Twitter habit.

And toward the end, one dog declaims simply, "I like Mike. I lick Mike."

The ad ends with a still image of him petting a dog — its head, not its snout.

"I'm Mike Bloomberg's dog. I approve this message," Bloomberg's purported pet dog, Cody, says (with a human voiceover).

In the video that went viral Tuesday, Bloomberg while campaigning in Burlington, Vermont, is seen approaching a seated man to shake his hand.

Bloomberg on the video then looks at a dog in front of the man and grabs the dog's by the snout and shakes it up and down, in the same manner people shake each others' hands.

The incident — dubbed "snoutgate" by online dog lovers — was quickly shared on social media.

Some dog owners said they also shook their own pooch's snouts in the same way.

But others questioned whether Bloomberg had ever met a dog before.

Bloomberg's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment asking about the quick turn-around on the ad.