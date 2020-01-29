Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow climbed 11.60 points, or 0.04%, to 28,734.45. The S&P 500 fell 0.09% to end the day at 3,273.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.06% to 9,275.16. Investors digested better-than-expected earnings along with no surprises from the Federal Reserve.
Apple led a parade of companies that reported better-than-expected earnings, including General Electric, Dow and McDonald's. The Fed, meanwhile, kept rates unchanged, as was widely expected. The central bank also said the U.S. economy is growing at a "moderate rate" while inflation remained below its 2% target.
Apple shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday, ending the day up 2.09%. General Electric, meanwhile, surged 10.32% on stronger-than-forecast earnings.
Data on fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth is set for release Thursday at 8:30 a.m. along with the latest weekly jobless claims numbers. Amazon, Visa and Coca-Cola are among the companies set to report earnings. Read more here.