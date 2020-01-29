Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 6, 2018 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 11 points

The Dow climbed 11.60 points, or 0.04%, to 28,734.45. The S&P 500 fell 0.09% to end the day at 3,273.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.06% to 9,275.16. Investors digested better-than-expected earnings along with no surprises from the Federal Reserve.

Earnings and Fed

Apple led a parade of companies that reported better-than-expected earnings, including General Electric, Dow and McDonald's. The Fed, meanwhile, kept rates unchanged, as was widely expected. The central bank also said the U.S. economy is growing at a "moderate rate" while inflation remained below its 2% target.

Apple and GE jump

Apple shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday, ending the day up 2.09%. General Electric, meanwhile, surged 10.32% on stronger-than-forecast earnings.

What happens next?