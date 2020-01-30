Historic decline in imports helped keep growth above 1% in the fourth quarter

Shipping containers sit stacked at Qingdao Port after snow on February 14, 2019 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China.

An exceptional decline in imports to the United States helped keep GDP growth north of 1% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Gross domestic product, the sum of all goods and services produced in the U.S., is fueled by household consumption, business investment, government spending and net exports, or the difference between exports and imports.

The percent decline in imports to the U.S. totaled a whopping 8.7%, the single largest quarterly decline in the value of goods and services purchased from foreigners in over 10 years.

That decline in imports, in turn, had an outsized impact on how the broader net exports segment contributed to the headline GDP number in the fourth quarter. Net exports accounted for a positive 1.48 percentage points of the 2.1% GDP gain, its largest contribution to quarterly GDP growth since 2009.

In fact, of that 1.48 percentage-point net export contribution to real GDP growth, 1.32 percentage points came exclusive from the decline in imports with the remaining 0.17 percentage points coming from a bump in U.S. exports.

All else equal, had net exports in the fourth quarter contributed to the headline GDP number to the same extent they did in the third quarter, overall GDP growth for the last quarter of 2019 would have been 0.45%.