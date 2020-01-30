Bill Nye explains why he guest stars in a Super Bowl ad for SodaStream

Bill Nye in SodaStream's 2020 Super Bowl ad. YouTube

Bill Nye would like you to know how much he likes his SodaStream machines. All four of them. "I'm in New York today. I have a SodaStream machine here, I have a SodaStream machine at my house in Los Angeles. And I guess we have two SodaStreams at the Planetary Society, if you will, the office," he told CNBC via phone last week. The CEO of the Planetary Society and scientist known as "the Science Guy" will appear (albeit briefly) in home soda-making machine company SodaStream's first Super Bowl spot for several years. The company's commercials were initially rejected in 2013 and 2014 for calling out competitors Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Then, in quite the turn of events, Pepsi ended up buying SodaStream in a deal valued at $3.2 billion. This year's spot shows astronauts discovering water on Mars, prompting a celebration that quickly dies when someone ends up drinking the water after putting it in a SodaStream. Nye and Alyssa Carson, an 18-year-old astrobiology student training to be part of the first crewed mission to Mars, are guest stars in the spot.

SodaStream worked with Goodby Silverstein & Partners on the ad. The company released an extended, 60-second version of the commercial Thursday. A shorter, 30-second cut will air during the Super Bowl. "I took one class from this famous guy, Carl Sagan, and we talked about water on Mars during the disco era," Nye said, referring to the famous American astronomer. "I joined the Planetary Society. The Planetary Society has been advocating for missions to look for water on Mars for 40 years. So the theme of the spot is just my thang … I'm very happy to be doing this." Nye also said the environmental benefits are clear. "You go to ... any mainstream grocery store, or convenience store, and there's a whole aisle of bottled water, much of it nowadays is sparkling, or carbonated," he said. "What are you guys doing? You're going to buy bottled water and haul it home? And furthermore, the water goes to the store on some massive truck, and it came in on some massive ship. It's water, you guys, for crying out loud."