Coronavirus cases top 8,200 — surpassing 2003 SARS outbreak in less than a month

There are now more than 8,200 confirmed coronavirus cases across the world, outpacing the total number of infections over the nine-month SARS outbreak in less than a month.

As of Thursday morning, there were 8,121 confirmed cases in mainland China alone, according to Chinese state media, and more than 100 cases elsewhere around the world.

The new virus first emerged in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31. The deadly SARS virus, by comparison infected a total of 8,098 people globally from Nov. 1, 2002 through July 31, 2003, according to the World Health Organization.

The overwhelming majority of the cases are in mainland China, though the virus has spread to more than 15 other countries, including the U.S.

The new coronavirus appears to be less deadly than the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed 774 people over the nine-month outbreak. The coronavirus has claimed 170 lives so far.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.