House of Representatives passes two measures limiting Trump's ability to go to war with Iran

People participate in a protest in Times Square against military conflict with Iran on January 08, 2020 in New York.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to approve two measures that will constrain President Donald Trump's ability to go to war with Iran.

One of the measures would block funding for any use of offensive military force in or against Iran without congressional approval. It passed 228-175.

The other would repeal the 2002 resolution that authorized military force against the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq and has since been invoked by successive presidents pursuing fights against new enemies. It passed 236-166.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are still high following the deadly American strike on Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official, earlier this month. That strike prompted the Iranians to retaliate with missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

Democrats, wary of getting bogged down in a new Middle East conflict, have sought to require Trump to seek authorization for future uses of military force.

Trump has threatened to veto both measures, though on Wednesday he took to Twitter to urge members of both parties to "vote their HEART."

The first measure passed on Thursday, sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., would block the Trump administration from using any federal funds for military force in Iran unless Congress first declares war. Presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a companion resolution in the Senate.

Khanna, alongside Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., had proposed a similar amendment to the annual must-pass defense spending bill, but it was not included in the final version that Congress approved late last year.

"After authorizing a disastrous, $738 billion military budget that placed no restrictions on this president from starting an unauthorized war with Iran, Congress now has an opportunity to change course," Khanna and Sanders said in a statement ahead of the resolution's passage. "Our legislation blocks Pentagon funding for any unilateral actions this president takes to wage war against Iran without Congressional authorization."

The second measure, to repeal the 2002 Iraq war authorization, was led by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and co-sponsored by 131 Democrats, two Republicans and the independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.

In an interview Thursday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Lee discussed her resolution and said that she did not believe Trump "understands or believes that this is a democracy."

"Congress has the responsibility of making sure that we insist that we uphold our Constitutional responsibilities, and make sure that we hold any president, now it's this president, accountable," she said.

The Constitution grants Congress the authority to declare war, but presidents in the modern era have largely sidestepped lawmakers. The last congressional declaration of war was passed in 1942, against Romania.