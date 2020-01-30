Jeff Bezos' net worth jumps by over $12 billion after Amazon's big quarter

Amazon's stock soared more than 11% in extended trading after beating Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter, and CEO Jeff Bezos added several billion to his net worth.

According a securities from filing earlier this month, Bezos owns more than 57 million shares of Amazon that he can sell. With the stock up by about $219 per share in extended trading, the value of Bezos' stake rose by roughly $12.6 billion.

The tech giant reported earnings of $6.47 per share and $87.44 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts expected $4.03 of earnings per share and $86.02 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

The sharp rise after hours makes Amazon the fourth trillion dollar company by the market cap in the United States. Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft have already crossed the threshold.