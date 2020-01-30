New programs aim to help the 55 million people without workplace retirement savings plans

Many workers don't have access to retirement savings programs. That is changing.

Now, efforts on both a national and state level aim to give more individuals access to plans.

In December, Congress ushered in the Secure Act. Among the changes included in the legislation are new ways for small businesses to work together to offer 401(k) plans, called multiple-employer plans, or MEPs.

Meanwhile, a handful of states are putting automatic individual retirement accounts in place to give workers a way to save directly through their paychecks.

Both efforts come at a time when many individuals' retirement savings are woefully low. Working households with access to 401(k) plans typically have accumulated $111,000 retirement savings by ages 55 to 64, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. Lack of access to retirement savings plans is one of the biggest reasons those savings fall short, the center found.

The new plans aim to help solve that access problem, in part by reducing the financial burden to employers who provide them.

Multiple employer plans allow employers, even those from unrelated industries, to group together to participate in these programs that have lower costs and less administrative responsibilities.

Meanwhile, state auto-IRAs provide a way to automatically enroll workers in retirement plans, which are typically run by the state, not the employer.

California, Illinois and Oregon currently have programs in place. Other states, including Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland, have passed legislation to create these plans.

Auto-IRA advocates hope that the states' examples could ultimately lead to the creation of a national program. Still, other experts wonder if the Secure Act changes could reduce the need for both plans.

"The automatic enrollment IRAs might still serve a group of people, but it would be significantly reduced, potentially by this change in the Secure Act," said Jamie Hopkins, director of retirement research at Carson Group and professor at Creighton University Heider College of Business.

The state IRAs are a good idea, Hopkins said. But one of the problems is the slow adoption they've had in the places where they are offered.