Watch: Senators ask final questions in President Trump's impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to resume Thursday afternoon, with the final day of questions from senators.

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team fielded a range of queries from senators.

House impeachment managers, a team led by Rep. Adam Schiff, were asked to expound on why additional witnesses and documents would be central in Trump's impeachment trial.

On the other side, the defense, led by Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, was primarily asked about the standards of impeachment and the possible consequences associated with it. They were also pressed on the question of corrupt motives.

A vote on whether to subpoena additional witnesses or documents is expected to come on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been working all week to lock down enough votes within his 53-member caucus to block a Democratic attempt to admit additional evidence in the trial.

As of Thursday morning, Democrats did not yet have enough breakaway Republican votes to compel the chamber to allow new witnesses.

House managers have emphasized their desire to hear from former national security advisor John Bolton, who reportedly heard Trump say he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the country helped with investigations into political rivals including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump was impeached by the House in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to the president's Ukraine dealings.

