Southwest flew 17 million passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records, WSJ reports

Southwest Airlines flight 1117 from St. Louis lands at Boston Logan International Airport on March 13, 2019. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines flew millions of passengers over a two-year period on planes that had "unconfirmed maintenance records," according to a draft government report seen by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The Transportation Department report added that in one instance in 2019, the airline smashed two wingtips of a plane on a runway when pilots repeatedly tried to land in high winds, according to the WSJ.

The U.S. government report, based on an 18-month inquiry, also reportedly criticized the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in Dallas for allowing Southwest to "fly aircraft with unresolved safety concerns."

According to the newspaper, the draft report concluded that FAA oversight of the U.S. carrier was "lax, ineffective and inconsistent," adding that the FAA's approach helped to "justify continued noncompliance with safety regulations."

The FAA told the WSJ it would respond directly to the Office of Inspector General (OIF) while Southwest told the media outlet that it had "communicated our disappointment in the draft audit report to the OIF."

