Asia stocks set to trade higher as investors await official Chinese manufacturing data

Asia markets were set to rise at the open as investors await the release of Chinese official manufacturing data for January amid coronavirus fears.
The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency over the the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 200 in China.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was last at 23,160 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,080. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,977.75.
Shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.4%.
The release of China's official Purchasing Managers' Index for January is set to be around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN, amid Beijing's efforts to contain an ongoing virus outbreak in the country that has sent jitters across global markets in recent days.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 124.99 points to close at 28,859.44 in a wild session that saw it drop more than 200 points at its lows of the day. The S&P 500 ended the day up about 0.31% to end its trading day at 3,283.66. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.26% to close at around 9,298.93.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.864 after seeing earlier highs above 98.0.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.88 per dollar after weakening from levels below 108.8 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6714 after seeing a decline from highs above $0.672 yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap in the day ahead: