Asia stocks set to trade higher as investors await official Chinese manufacturing data

Asia markets were set to rise at the open as investors await the release of Chinese official manufacturing data for January amid coronavirus fears.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency over the the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 200 in China.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was last at 23,160 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,080. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,977.75.

Shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.4%.

The release of China's official Purchasing Managers' Index for January is set to be around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN, amid Beijing's efforts to contain an ongoing virus outbreak in the country that has sent jitters across global markets in recent days.