'Au revoir': EU waves farewell to Britain after 47 years of membership

A British Union flag, also known as a Union Jack, right, flies with other European Union (EU) member state flags outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

BRUSSELS —The heart of the EU is waving goodbye to one of its most influential members, an unprecedented moment that many European lawmakers thought would never happen.

The U.K. voted in June 2016 to leave the EU. After more than three years of tough negotiations between British and European officials, its departure from the EU is finally taking place Friday at 11 p.m. London time. The overall feeling at the European Parliament, the EU's only directly-elected institution, is sadness. Seventy-three of its 751 members end their political careers in Brussels on Friday.

"Very emotional moment, sad moment, I would say in the history of Europe," Pedro Silva Pereira, a Portuguese lawmaker at the European Parliament, told CNBC Thursday. The U.K. has been a member of the EU for 47 years.

"For the Parliament, it is a big change," Danuta Maria Hubner, a Polish lawmaker, said given the departure of the 73 lawmakers. She told CNBC she hopes their ultimate legacy will be their "global mindset."

In stark contrast to the U.K. government, the EU has not prepared any events to celebrate Brexit on Friday. The soon-to-be 27 member union is already focused on the next chapter: putting together a trade deal with the U.K. by the end of the year. The U.K. and the EU agreed to implement a transition period after Brexit day, which is currently set to last until December.

The idea is to define their future relationship during this period. This means finding new arrangements to trade goods and to share security intelligence, among many other negotiating areas.