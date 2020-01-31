Brexit is happening tonight: Here's how we got here, and what comes next

MEPs of the European Parliament, some holding hands, rise to sing 'Auld Lang Syne' following a historic vote on the Brexit agreement at a session of the European Parliament that paves the way for an "orderly" departure of the United Kingdom from the EU, on January 29, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. Sean Gallup

The U.K. will leave the EU on Friday evening at 11 p.m. London time, marking one of the biggest political and economic shifts in modern Europe. Brexit brings about the end of a tumultuous three-and-a-half year departure process that has caused turmoil in the U.K.'s political establishment, economic uncertainty and heightened tensions between the U.K. and the EU, its largest single trading partner as a bloc. The departure on January 31 will mark the start of a "transition period" in which the U.K. remains a member of the single market and customs union, but begins negotiations with the EU in the hope of striking a free trade deal. The U.K. government has set an ambitious (and some say, unviable) deadline of the end of 2020 in which a deal must be reached, otherwise it could confront a "no deal" scenario and would have to revert to the World Trade Organization trading rules, putting up trade barriers with the EU in a move likely to damage both the U.K. and EU economies. In the European Parliament on Wednesday, a majority of the Members of the European Parliament (MEP) ratified the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49 after an emotional debate in the chamber. There were hugs and tears as pro-EU, British MEPs gave their final speeches to the Parliament stating their hopes for the U.K. to one day return to the EU. Others, such as lifelong Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, a familiar antagonist in the European Parliament who once led the U.K. Independence Party (whose popularity was a factor behind holding an EU referendum in 2016) told the Parliament: "I know you're going to miss us."

How did we get to this?

On June 23, 2016, the British people went to the polls in a vote on whether the U.K. should remain a member of the EU. To much of the country's shock — even, it appeared, to politicians like current Prime Minister Boris Johnson who campaigned to leave the bloc — 51.9% of Brits voted to leave the EU with 48.1% voting to remain in the economic and political bloc. Although the political earthquake brought about by the vote was unexpected, euroskepticism was rife in the country in the decades and immediate years leading up to the referendum, partly fueled by an anti-EU tabloid press in the U.K., the rise of the U.K. Independence Party led by Nigel Farage and an increase in populist sentiment. A migration crisis in Europe in the run-up to the 2016 vote, fears over the possible accession of Turkey to the EU and a desire among many Brits to contain immigration also played a part in the vote. There were also more intangible factors such as Britain being an island, separated from its continental neighbors and of somehow, someway, being 'different.' Reeling from the vote and the resignation of then Prime Minister David Cameron immediately after the referendum result, the government under Theresa May took the U.K. until March 29, 2017 to trigger "Article 50," beginning what was meant to be a two-year countdown to the U.K. formally leaving the EU. In the meantime, the EU and U.K. struck a Brexit deal, or "Withdrawal Agreement" but it had still not been approved by a majority of the British Parliament in March 2019 and May was forced to ask the EU to extend the withdrawal date deadline. The bloc agreed to extend the deadline to October 31, 2019 but with her Brexit deal rejected three times by Parliament, May was all but forced to step down as party leader. That prompted a leadership race with the ruling Conservative Party and the election of Brexit-supporting Johnson in July. Johnson went back to Brussels and renegotiated parts of the Brexit deal, but his deal was also rejected by Parliament and Johnson, threatening to take the U.K. out of the EU by October 31 "come what may" was forced to ask for another extension from the EU, until January 31, 2020 ... Keeping up?!

What happens next?