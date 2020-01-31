Caterpillar shares rise after earnings top expectations

Shares of Caterpillar rose slightly on Friday after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

Industrial giant's quarterly earnings came in at $2.63, compared to an estimate of $2.37 per Refinitiv. However, the executive noted persisting risks around the world that weighed on its revenue.

"We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories," Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "We have improved our lead times and remain prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand."

The heavy machinery manufacturer's stock jumped 1.3% in premarket trading Friday. Still, Caterpillar shares have fallen nearly 10% in January alone, following a 16% gain last year.

At the height of the U.S.-China trade war last year, Caterpillar's profits took a big hit from higher material costs, including tariffs.