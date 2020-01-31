Panic buying of face masks is unwarranted and could pose risks for health care workers, experts say

A masked man walks next to a sign saying "All type of mask sold out" at a pharmacy in Siam square, Bangkok. Like many places, Bangkok is facing shortage of protective surgical masks due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Patipat Janthong | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

Epidemiologists and infectious diseases experts have cautioned against irrational panic as the number of cases linked to the new coronavirus in China continues to rise. Some have even warned that the widespread scramble for face masks is unwarranted. In fact, they cautioned that hoarding behavior by those who do not exhibit respiratory symptoms have sparked concerns in medical circles there could be a possible shortage of personal protective equipment in the coming weeks. "Panic purchases of face masks in low-risk countries like the U.S. is not warranted. People who are well should refrain from hoarding masks 'just in case' they need it, as this may lead to a lack of masks in settings that really need it," said Annelies Wilder-Smith, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. "While we should take the outbreak seriously, we mustn't panic and behave in a manner that is disproportionate to the threat we are confronted with," said Wilder-Smith, who was a frontline clinician at Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital during the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003. In the United States and Canada — halfway around the world from the novel coronavirus' epicenter in Wuhan, China — major retailers and medical supply stores have been reporting medical mask shortages since the start of this week. It comes even as the number of confirmed cases in both countries remain relatively low — six cases in the U.S. and three in Canada.

In Singapore, where the number of cases went up to 13 in the past week, the shortage of face masks prompted hundreds of online sellers to jack up prices by up — some by up to 20 times. This week, the government cracked down on retailers trying to profit from the shortage, as the country's leaders urged sellers not to take advantage of the situation and raise prices unreasonably. Since the first cases were reported last December in Wuhan, a major transport hub and the capital city of China's Hubei province, about 9,800 cases have been confirmed across the world. As of Friday (Jan. 31), China reported that 213 people have died from the virus so far. There have been no reported deaths outside China.

Scramble for masks

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the outbreak a global health emergency. As countries around the world guard against the viral outbreak, the scramble for face masks as a form of psychological aid is "completely understandable," said William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at the Vanderbilt University's Medical Center in Nashville. "For many of us, influenza is a familiar fiend. In contrast, this coronavirus is new and somewhat mysterious," he said. "Even experts say they don't know much about it. People want to find some way to bring some control to the situation, thus the scramble for face masks." Preliminary information suggests that the new coronavirus can lead to pneumonia and even death, especially among the elderly and those with preexisting health problems. However, the various ways of transmission have yet to be definitively determined. Many characteristics of the virus and its impact also remain unclear.

People are panicking and buying a mask is a way of taking charge and doing something. But the situation could spiral, and stores running out of masks may make others panic even more. Amesh Adalja scholar at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security

However, Schaffner warned that if masks and other medical equipment continue to be swept off the shelves at such pace, health care workers who need them will be the ones who are most at risk. "My colleagues in infection control around the United States have voiced concerns that we may experience shortages of some sort of protective equipment like masks, gowns and gloves, maybe in a week or two," he said.

Panic begets panic

Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, recalled a similar phenomenon during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, when the general public scrambled to purchase body suits, which led to supply constraints. "People are panicking and buying a mask is a way of taking charge and doing something. But the situation could spiral, and stores running out of masks may make others panic even more," he said.

A lady seen in her mask as hundreds of people wait in a queue to buy surgical masks at a Bonjour Cosmetics store. Keith Tsuji | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images