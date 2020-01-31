Facebook to remove misinformation about the coronavirus

Facebook will start removing misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak from its platforms.

In a blog post late Thursday, Facebook Head of Health Kang-Xing Jin said the firm would "remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them."

"This includes claims related to false cures or prevention methods — like drinking bleach cures the coronavirus — or claims that create confusion about health resources that are available," Jin said. She added that Instagram would also ban or restrict hashtags spreading misinformation about the virus.

The move comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency over the fast-spreading virus, which has infected more than 9,809 people in China, killing 213.

It's not the first tech platform to start taking action over the outbreak however, with Google and Twitter also taking steps to tackle misinformation about it. Google for instance has started displaying information from the WHO about the virus in search results while its video-sharing platform YouTube is promoting videos on it from credible sources.

Twitter meanwhile has adjusted its search prompt to lift information from "authoritative health sources" to the top of the page when users make searches about the coronavirus.