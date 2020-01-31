Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix show comes under fire from UK health chief

The chief executive of Britain's National Health Service (NHS), Simon Stevens, reportedly said Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix show, "the Goop Lab," pushes "dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures."

Stevens was said to have made the comments when speaking at an event Thursday at the University of Oxford on "the impact of fake news on our lives."

The documentary series, which premiered on Netflix on January 24, follows Paltrow and the team at her wellness brand Goop, exploring experimental health trends such as psychedelic therapy and energy "exorcisms."

Stevens hit out at the show for spreading "misinformation," according to a BBC report.

He argued Paltrow's brand "peddles psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health."

Stevens added that people typically associated "fake news" with politics but warned that "people's natural concern for their health … makes this particularly fertile ground for quacks, charlatans and cranks."

Netflix responded to CNBC by highlighting that each episode opens with a medical advisory card which says the series is designed to "entertain and inform — not provide medical advice."

"You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health or before you start any treatment," the card also stated.

A spokesperson for Goop wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. This isn't the first time Goop has caused controversy, in 2018 the brand settled a $145,000 lawsuit over the health claims it made about using vaginal jade eggs.

A spokeswoman for Goop told the BBC that it was "transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review."

However, this hasn't stopped the growth of the brand, having attracted $82 million in outside investment with a most recent valuation of $250 million, according to The New York Times.

Goop also recently announced it was bringing its brand to Sephora stores, where it would sell items such as vitamin chews and body scrubs.

Paltrow launched Goop as a travel and lifestyle newsletter in 2008.