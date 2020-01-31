How to buy a house despite student debt

Many people entering the traditional home-buying years already have debt – student loans, of course.

And those loans can make landing in a new house trickier.

"Although many Americans have student loans, mortgage companies will still evaluate these outstanding debts while making their decision to approve or deny these borrowers," said Elaine Griffin Rubin, senior contributor and communications specialist at Edvisors.

Today, more than two-thirds of college graduates have student debt, compared with less than 50% in the early 1990s. And, back then, the average balance was $9,000 – now it's $30,000. The typical monthly bill is nearly $400. Americans are now more burdened by student debt than they are by credit card or auto debt.

The results are in: As debt rises, young homeownership rates are falling. For every 10% in student loan debt a person holds, their chance of home ownership drops 1 to 2 percentage points during their first five years after school, according to the Federal Reserve. More than 80% of people aged 22 to 35 with student debt who haven't bought a house yet blame their educational loans, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Still, it's entirely possible to get a mortgage while juggling student debt, experts say.

The student loans will affect your eligibility for a mortgage in two ways, said Mark Kantrowitz, the publisher of SavingForCollege.com.

For one, your payment history on the loans will impact your credit score, he said.

If you fall behind on your monthly bills to your servicer, expect your score to drop.

"This can reduce your likelihood of loan approval and increase the interest rate you pay," Kantrowitz said.

As you save up for a down payment, or get ready to apply for a mortgage, staying current on your student loans will be important.

Your monthly payment will also be factored into your debt-to-income ratio, which lenders use to measure your ability to keep up with mortgage payments.

"There are limits on the percentage of your income that can be devoted to repaying all debts, including student loans," Kantrowitz said.

Therefore, you may want to consider switching into a student loan repayment plan that lowers your monthly obligation, such as the extended repayment plan or an income-driven one. (Fannie Mae, the federal mortgage giant, made it easier for student loan borrowers to get a mortgage in 2017, by allowing lenders to consider their lower, flexible payments on these repayment plans.)

Kantrowitz recommends borrowers change their repayment plan at least a year before they apply for a mortgage.

Owning a house will not impact your monthly student loan payments on an income-driven repayment plan, said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit that helps student loan borrowers with free advice and dispute resolution.