How NFL linebacker and money pro Brandon Copeland learned to live on less

If football is a game of inches, then personal finance might as well be a game of pennies, according to New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Entering the NFL in 2013, Copeland signed a lucrative contract right out of college. "I came out of Penn and I was signed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract."

However, a severe injury sidelined Copeland. "I probably really only saw maybe $25,000 to $35,000 of those dollars before being released by the team."

Since his rookie year, Copeland has learned to live on less, a lot less. Copeland only spends around 10%-15% of his paycheck, and the rest is saved.

Copeland — who was recently awarded the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award, the highest honor the players union bestows on its members — attributes his saving success to his ability to stay disciplined. He does not let competition or his ego derail his financial goals. "It is okay to compete on the field, but in our finances, it doesn't make sense to compete. It doesn't make sense to try to one-up each other for who's driving a nicer car."

This mentality sets him apart from many peers. Nearly 80% of retired football players go broke in their first two years out the league according to Sports Illustrated.