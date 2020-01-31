Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Coronavirus

In Pictures: China is building two hospitals in less than two weeks to combat coronavirus.

Hannah Miller
Key Points
  • The Chinese city of Wuhan is scrambling to complete construction on two hospitals that will treat coronavirus victims, according to state media.
  • The outbreak has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000.
  • Construction began last week on the two temporary hospitals, which will provide 2,600 beds.
VIDEO1:1301:13
China nears completion of hospital to treat coronavirus patients
The Bottom Line

The Chinese city of Wuhan is scrambling to complete construction on two hospitals that will treat coronavirus victims, according to state media. The outbreak has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000.

The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, and most of China's cases have been reported there. Construction began last week on the two temporary hospitals, which are prefabricated buildings. Once finished, they will provide 2,600 beds.

The construction of the new facilities echoes the rapid completion of Beijing's Xiaotangshan hospital in 2003. Built in a week, Xiaotangshan treated patients affected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The hospitals are expected to open next week. Here's how workers are trying to make it happen:

Trucks line up for the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan

Trucks line up for the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The builders will complete the 1,000-bed hospital by Feb. 3 to cope with the surge of 2019-nCoV patients in the city.
Getty Images

An engineering contractor walks in front of 35 excavators

An engineering contractor walks in front of construction machinery at a field hospital on January 26, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Wuhan Leishenshan hospital will be completed on February 5, with a capacity of 1300 beds. This is the second temporary hospital after Lieshen Shan hospital.
Getty Images

Workers driving bulldozers smooth out the ground for construction

Workers driving bulldozer at the construction site of a field hospital on January 26, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.
Getty Images

Aerial view of excavators working at the site

This aerial photo on January 24, 2020 shows excavators at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, (center) wearing a green mask, talks with staff members as he visits the site

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask talks with staff members as he visits the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 27, 2020.
cnsphoto via Reuters

A massive undertaking as workers and machinery work to complete the hospitals in weeks

Workers are seen at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 27, 2020.
Hector Rectamal | AFP | GettY Images

Workers unload materials

Workers unload materials from a truck at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 27, 2020.
Hector Retamal | AFP | Getty Images

Rolling out damp-proof lining

Construction workers roll out damp proof lining as new hospitals are built to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

An aerial photo shows excavators and trucks around the construction site as the foundation takes shape

This aerial photo shows excavators and trucks at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 27, 2020.
Hector Retamal | AFP | Getty Images

Workers carrying rebar

Workers lay rebar for the foundations for the new hospital

Construction workers as new hospitals are built to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Concrete is poured onto the foundation

Hundreds of construction workers and heavy machinery build new hospitals to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Working around the clock as the coronavirus spreads

Workers labor at the construction site of the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan temperary hospital for 2019-nCoV patients in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Barcroft Media | Getty Images

A worker smooths out freshly poured concrete

A construction worker is pictured amidst heavy machinery as new hospitals are built to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Workers carrying construction panels at Huoshenshan hospital

Workers carrying construction material at Huoshenshan hospital as new hospitals are built to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Workers guide a crane to construct the hospital frame

Construction workers guide a crane as new hospitals are built to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Hundreds of workers and heavy machinery erect the frame for the hospitals

Hundreds of construction workers and heavy machinery build new hospitals to tackle the coronavirus on January 28, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Modular pieces are maneuvered into place

Work continues on Wuhan Huoshenshan hospital on January 30, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

The second story nears completion

Work continues on Wuhan Huoshenshan hospital on January 30, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images