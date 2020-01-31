Nike creates the gridiron of the future for Miami powerhouse schools

The Miami football field that has produced more NFL talent than anywhere in the country has gotten a major makeover. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Nike unveiled the gridiron of the future at Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium, home to seven Miami-Dade area high schools.

Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium, home to seven Miami-Dade area high schools. Source: Nike

"By completing the renovation of the iconic stadium, we'll ensure the future of football in this tight-knit community will stay bright for generations," said Josh Benedek, spokesperson for Nike. Nathaniel Traz-Powell stadium, named after an iconic coach in the area, has served as the starting point for dozens of National Football League players over the years. The renovation project was announced in August and Nike is believed to have invested more than $2 million into the field to make it both cutting edge and sustainable. The field features SmarTracks timing gates that allow for precise time measurement up to the millisecond using magnets that are installed in the ground. The timing gates allow for analysis of performance tests on the field and around the track. The 8,000-person capacity stadium is home to seven Miami-Dade area schools, including three state championship winners. The New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater, Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper and Miami Dolphins' Allen Hurns are just a few of the names that grew up calling "Traz" home.

Nathaniel Traz-Powell stadium, named after an iconic coach in the area, has served as the starting point for dozens of National Football League players over the years. Source: Nike

"Growing up, we called it the mecca," said Hurns, as the Dolphins running back visited the field for the first time since the renovations were complete. There are seven murals surrounding Traz field that pay tribute to some of the most high-profile alumni the stadium has produced over the years. "It gives you chills," Hurns said. "It gives the kids hope that one day they can get to where I am at," he added. Hurns said it means a lot to him that Nike gave back to this local community. "The resources are not the same here," he said. The new field also includes a brand new lockeroom, press box, scoreboard and LED lighting throughout the stadium. This is the first high school football field that Nike has invested in. The company hopes by doing so it will protect the future of sport in the tight-knit football community. "This is where history was made … Friday night lights, you got the band pumping, crowd cheering ... It means a lot and it's really exciting," said Hurns. Nike says the field is one of their most sustainable renovations ever. The field contains 282,000 pounds of Nike Grind Infill – rubber material created from recycled athletic footwear and surplus manufacturing scraps to reduce waste.

Nike is believed to have invested more than $2 million into the field at Traz-Powell Stadium to make it both cutting edge and sustainable. Source: Nike