These stocks could benefit from unseasonably warm temperatures, says Jefferies

A man enjoys the warm weather while sitting in Union Square in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Unusually warm temperatures over the last three months have impacted companies that depend on certain weather trends for business, and it could become an increasingly important theme as companies continue to report quarterly results, Jefferies said in a note to clients recently.

Analyzing weather data, the firm found that over the last three months 48 U.S. states posted higher-than-normal temperatures. The two exceptions were Arizona and New Mexico.

Warmer temperatures have been mentioned on earnings conference calls this quarter, including by VF Corp chairman and CEO Steven Rendle who said it hurt sales.

"We saw an uptick in the promotional activity starting pretty early and specifically with our cold weather brands. And the results there really hit The North Face and Timberland," he said on the company's Jan. 23 third quarter earnings conference call. "What we saw in our product category, specifically cold weather product, was a slow start to the season."

But unseasonably warm temperatures can also be bullish for some companies. Scanning through its coverage universe, Jefferies found a number of companies that stand to benefit.