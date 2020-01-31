Trump's Mar-a-Lago security breach: Officials fire shots at SUV that ran checkpoints, two in custody

Law-enforcement officials fired shots at a vehicle that breached two security checkpoints Friday at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, police said.

Two people were taken into custody after the incident at the Palm Beach resort, which Trump is scheduled to visit later Friday, police said.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said in a statement that officers from the Florida Highway Patrol had been pursuing a black SUV that was headed toward checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago.

"The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance," the sheriff's office said.

"Officials ... discharged their firearms at the vehicle."

The SUV then fled, while being chased by the Highway Patrol and by a sheriff's office helicopter.

The vehicle was later located, and two people were taken into custody.

Officials have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. ET.