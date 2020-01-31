Trump's Mar-a-Lago security breach: Officials fire shots at SUV that ran checkpoints, two in custody

Law-enforcement officials fired shots at a vehicle that breached two security checkpoints Friday at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, police said.
Two people were taken into custody after the incident at the Palm Beach resort, which Trump is scheduled to visit later Friday, police said.
The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said in a statement that officers from the Florida Highway Patrol had been pursuing a black SUV that was headed toward checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago.
"The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance," the sheriff's office said.
"Officials ... discharged their firearms at the vehicle."
The SUV then fled, while being chased by the Highway Patrol and by a sheriff's office helicopter.
The vehicle was later located, and two people were taken into custody.
Officials have scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. ET.
The White House and Mar-a-Lago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is the second security breach at Mar-a-Lago this month.
On Jan. 6, an unspecified incident was reported at the resort. Police in Florida opened an investigation, according to a report from the Miami Herald, once the incident was reported. But the department said the Secret Service is leading the investigation and there have been no arrests.
In November, Chinese businesswoman Yujing Zhang was sentenced to eight months in jail after being convicted of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. Zhang had passed by at least five Secret Service agents and into the main reception area of Mar-a-Lago before she was intercepted by officers, according to a criminal complaint.
After she was detained, Zhang was found at the resort carrying four mobile phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and a thumb drive that "contained malicious software," the complaint said.
A federal ordered her to be deported after serving her sentence.
A second Chinese woman, Lu Jing, was arrested in December for allegedly trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and refusing to leave, Palm Beach Police said.
Read more: Secret Service reportedly conducting investigation at Trump's Mar-a-Lago following incident
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.