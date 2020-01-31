Watch: Trump speaks on human trafficking amid coronavirus outbreak, impeachment trial

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected on Friday to announce plans for a new administrative position focused on combating human trafficking.

The public remarks come as the president contends with an impeachment trial, which appeared to be drawing closer to his acquittal, and an expanding global outbreak of coronavirus.

Human trafficking has been a top priority for Trump since taking office. He has spoken about the issue at length and is expected to announce in February a $42 million budget proposal to support victims. His daughter and White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, is also expected to speak.

With his announcement, the State Department will create a website with resources and information on what the government is doing to crack down on human trafficking.

Federal agencies will also be asked to propose legislative and executive actions to help law enforcement officials track the sharing of child sexual abuse material on the internet in real time.

The Justice and Homeland Security departments will also be directed to work with the Education Department to fund prevention programs for the nation's schools.

Trump's remarks come as the Senate gears up for a crucial vote in his impeachment trial. Senators are set to vote Friday afternoon on whether to include new witnesses and documents in the trial, a pivotal moment in the proceedings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.