Watch: White House coronavirus task force holds a briefing as outbreak spreads

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The White House is expected to address the widening outbreak of the coronavirus Friday afternoon.

The briefing comes hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, which has become the epicenter for the spread of the virus.

"While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a conference call with reporters Friday.

The virus, which first emerged about one month ago, has infected nearly 10,000 people, Chinese authorities said. There have been at least 213 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency on Thursday.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.