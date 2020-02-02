'Bad Boys For Life' tops box office for third weekend in a row

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in "Bad Boys For Life."

"Bad Boys for Life" once again led the domestic weekend box office after bringing in $17.675 million in ticket sales, Comscore said Sunday.

It's the third straight week that the action comedy film, in which Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, has beat out the competition to take the top spot.

This brings the film's total North America haul to just over $148.05 million.

Universal's "1917" was the second top performer at the box office, bringing in $9.66 million in ticket sales during its sixth weekend in theaters. The film, which has been nominated for a number of Academy Awards, has now grossed $119.2 at the North America box office, and $249.15 million worldwide.

"Dolittle" starring Robert Downey Jr. rounded out the top three, netting $7.7 million over the weekend, which brings its total North America sales to $55.2 million. Worldwide the film has grossed $126.6 million.

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said that ticket sales dropped 44% compared to the prior weekend, but noted that this slowdown was expected ahead of Sunday night's Super Bowl.

He added that the box office could see a boost following the big game, which will feature previews for upcoming films.

"Despite being a typically slow weekend at the box office, the good news for the industry is that a massive global audience will be exposed to trailers for some of the biggest upcoming films of 2020 during the Super Bowl and that should pay future dividends to the studios who are betting big on these spots to spark social media buzz and moviegoer excitement," he said.

In total this weekend's box office brought in an estimated $85 million. This topped the $75 million netted during 2019's super bowl weekend, but lagged the amount brought in in prior years.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal distributed "Dolittle" and "1917."