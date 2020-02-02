Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2020 in come-from-behind win over San Francisco 49ers

It took 50 years, but the wait is now over for the Kansas City Chiefs after coming back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The Chiefs, which last appeared in a Super Bowl in 1970, won its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in three Super Bowl appearances.
Trailing 20-10 at the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs rallied in the fourth to beat the 49ers 31-20. After being shutout in the third quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the final quarter.
The 49ers threw the first punch, with a ten-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and led by receiver Deebo Samuel's 32-yard run.
The Chiefs responded, though. After their first drive ended in a punt, the Chiefs put together a seven-minute, 15-play drive for 75 yards that was finished with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes making a one-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.
The 49ers tied the score, 10-10, after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown pass to end the first half. Garoppolo finished the first two quarters of Super Bowl LIV with a 92.8 quarterback rating after completing 9 of 11 passes for one touchdown and one interception.
After a neck-and-neck first half that ended in a tie, the big game became one of turnovers. San Francisco pulled ahead with a field goal in the third quarter that Kansas City was unable to match.
After recovering his own fumble in the third quarter, Mahomes looked for big gains but ended up throwing his first interception of the night. The 49ers capitalized on the play, turning it into a strong drive that ended in a touchdown. Mahomes followed that up with his second interception of the night in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs' defense held San Francisco to limited gains and forced a punt. Starting the drive within their own 20-yard line, Kansas City marched up the field to be interrupted by a successful San Francisco challenge on a complete pass call, leading to an attempt on 3rd-and-15.
Mahomes launched the ball up the field for big gains that landed the Chiefs just within the red zone. A pass interference call placed the Chiefs on the 1-yard line, where Mahomes threw a quick pass to Travis Kelce for a touchdown.
Another disappointing drive by the 49ers offense handed the ball to the Chiefs with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. After a few short plays to kick off the drive, Mahomes looked deep and connected with Sammy Watkins to enter the red zone. From there, it wasn't long until the Chiefs entered the endzone, taking a 24-20 lead with less than 3 minutes remaining
The 49ers had a chance in the end, but failed to convert a 4th-and-10 from Chiefs' 49 yardline.
Once the Chiefs got the ball back, they sealed the deal with a Damien Williams 38-yard touchdown run to give the Chiefs a commanding 11-point lead with 1:12 remaining in the game. Williams finished the game with 17 carries for 104 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The NFL will return to Florida next year for Super Bowl LV which is scheduled to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will be the fifth time the city hosted the game.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.