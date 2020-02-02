Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2020 in come-from-behind win over San Francisco 49ers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

It took 50 years, but the wait is now over for the Kansas City Chiefs after coming back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Chiefs, which last appeared in a Super Bowl in 1970, won its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in three Super Bowl appearances.

Trailing 20-10 at the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs rallied in the fourth to beat the 49ers 31-20. After being shutout in the third quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the final quarter.

The 49ers threw the first punch, with a ten-play, 57-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and led by receiver Deebo Samuel's 32-yard run.

The Chiefs responded, though. After their first drive ended in a punt, the Chiefs put together a seven-minute, 15-play drive for 75 yards that was finished with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes making a one-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.

The 49ers tied the score, 10-10, after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 15-yard touchdown pass to end the first half. Garoppolo finished the first two quarters of Super Bowl LIV with a 92.8 quarterback rating after completing 9 of 11 passes for one touchdown and one interception.

After a neck-and-neck first half that ended in a tie, the big game became one of turnovers. San Francisco pulled ahead with a field goal in the third quarter that Kansas City was unable to match.